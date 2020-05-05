Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia consumer confidence index falls to 84.8 in April, lowest in 12 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 11:48pm EDT
People wearing face masks shop at a supermarket, as Indonesia's capital begins a two-week emergency period to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta

Indonesia's consumer confidence index plunged to its lowest level in 12 years in April, with consumers turning pessimistic for the first time since 2015 amid the coronavirus pandemic, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The index dove to 84.8 in April from 113.8 in the previous month. Any level below 100 shows a pessimistic reading of economic conditions.

The low April index was due to respondents' perception of falling income and poor job availability, the survey showed.

The survey involved 4,600 household across 18 major cities.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/05Indonesia consumer confidence index falls to 84.8 in April, lowest in 12 years
RE
05/05Tyson Foods to resume limited production at largest U.S. pork plant
RE
05/05CONSUMER SURVEY IN APRIL 2020 : Consumer Optimism Retreated
PU
05/05Philippine Financial System Shows Soundness, Resilience and Readiness in Second Half of 2019
PU
05/05South Korea's central bank suspends dollar auction from Fed swap on stabilising forex market
RE
05/05Indonesia central bank to support GDP growth by providing liquidity - governor
RE
05/05Indonesia May Miss 2020 Growth Forecast on Pandemic Impact
DJ
05/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/05Australia retail sales surge has sting in the tail as prices jump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
2U.S. stock futures, Chinese shares slip amid Sino-U.S. tensions, oil falters
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group