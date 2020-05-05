Indonesia consumer confidence index falls to 84.8 in April, lowest in 12 years

Indonesia's consumer confidence index plunged to its lowest level in 12 years in April, with consumers turning pessimistic for the first time since 2015 amid the coronavirus pandemic, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The index dove to 84.8 in April from 113.8 in the previous month. Any level below 100 shows a pessimistic reading of economic conditions.

The low April index was due to respondents' perception of falling income and poor job availability, the survey showed.

The survey involved 4,600 household across 18 major cities.

