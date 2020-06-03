Log in
Indonesia eyes budget deficit at about 4% of GDP in 2021, 2022

06/03/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

Indonesia aims to rein in its budget deficit at above 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 and 2022, before further narrowing it in 2023 to less than 3%, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The government announced a wider budget deficit forecast of 6.34% for 2020 on Wednesday as it stepped up spending to avert a GDP contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"For 2021, (the deficit) will not narrow too sharply from 6%. The effect will not be good for macroeconomic stability if it's down too sharply," Febrio Kacaribu, the head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, told an online briefing.

"Maybe we will keep above 4%, and then the year after still above 4%, and then go below 3%," he said.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

