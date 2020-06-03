Log in
Indonesia finmin sees 2020 budget deficit widening to 6.34% of GDP

06/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT
Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Convention Center in Hanoi

Indonesia's 2020 budget deficit is expected to widen further to 6.34% of gross domestic product as the government stepped up spending for its coronavirus response and economic stimulus, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday.

Her previous estimate had been a deficit of 6.27% of GDP.

Total spending for the so-called National Economic Recovery Programme in 2020 is expected to rise to 677.2 trillion rupiah ($47.76 billion), Indrawati said, up from the 641.17 trillion rupiah she had announced.

The changes will boost the size of the 2020 budget to 2,738.4 trillion rupiah ($193.12 billion), she said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Latest news "Economy & Forex"

