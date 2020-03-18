Indonesia first quarter GDP growth seen slowing to 4.5%-4.9% amid virus outbreak

It was difficult to make an assessment for the whole of 2020, but the government would reallocate spending to support healthcare, including to increase capacity of hospitals, she said. Last year's growth rate was 5.02%.

The government maintained its latest 2020 budget deficit outlook at 2.5% of GDP, which was already wider than its initial plan for 1.8%, but the government would reduce its planned bond issuance size by closing the deficit using 136 trillion rupiah ($8.9 billion) carryover cash from 2019, finance ministry officials said.

