Indonesia fourth-quarter GDP growth slowest in three years

Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 4.97% in the October-December quarter on an annual basis, the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2016 and below the 5.04% analysts had expected in a Reuters poll. Growth in the previous three months was 5.02%.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 1.74%.

Gross domestic product for full-year 2019 grew 5.02% from a year earlier, slower than 2018's rate of 5.17%. The poll had forecast growth of 5.03%.

