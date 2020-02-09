Indonesia fourth-quarter current account deficit widens to 2.84%

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked a $8.1 billion current account deficit in October-December, equivalent to 2.84% of gross domestic product (GDP), from a 2.7% gap in the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said.

The balance of payments, representing all transactions with foreign counterparts, swung to a $4.3 billion surplus in the fourth quarter, compared with $46 million deficit in the previous three months.

The current account deficit for all of 2019 was equal to 2.72% of GDP. There was a surplus of $4.7 billion for the full-year balance of payments.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Kim Coghill)