Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia gains on strong data; Philippines falls on MSCI's China plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Thai investor reads a newspaper in front of an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok

(Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose on Friday as upbeat economic data and forecast buoyed investor sentiment, while Philippine stocks fell on worries of fund outflows after index publisher MSCI said it would raise the weight of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks.

The Jakarta SE Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent, snapping two straight sessions of declines, supported by consumer and telecom stocks.

Index heavyweight Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT gained 0.8 percent, while Smartfren Telecom Tbk PT rose 7.8 percent.

The central bank governor said he expected the first-quarter current account deficit to be narrower than the previous quarter, with a surplus in balance of payments.

The annual inflation rate cooled more than expected to the lowest in almost a decade, near the lower end of the central bank's target range, due to falling food prices.

Vietnam shares jumped 1.5 percent, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, in broad-based gains.

The reversal was caused by a large price gap resulting from Thursday's strong selling activities, said Bui Nguyen Khoa, head of macro research at BIDV Securities Company.

However, he said, "this recovery trend may not last long when the market faces a strong resistance level at 1,000 points."

The Vietnam stock index, which has been the top performer in Southeast Asia since the turn of the year, declined 0.9 percent for the week in its first weekly fall in three.

Philippine shares fell 0.8 percent to a two-month closing low and were the worst hit in Southeast Asia.

MSCI said it will increase the inclusion factor of Chinese large-cap stocks to 20 percent from the current 5 percent later this year, potentially drawing more than $80 billion of fresh foreign inflows to the world's second-largest economy.

Malaysian stocks closed 0.4 percent lower, dragged by utility and consumer sectors, but fell 1.2 percent for the week, snapping three straight weekly gains.

Malaysia's trade surplus is expected to have narrowed to 9.2 billion ringgit ($2.26 billion) in January from 10.4 billion ringgit in December, a Reuters poll showed.

Thai stocks closed 0.7 percent lower, while Singapore shares were marginally higher.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDN PRSR TBK PRSHN PRSRN End-of-day quote.
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC End-of-day quote.
VINHOMES JSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aFITCH : Downgrades Guangyang Antai to 'B+'; Outlook Stable
PU
05:07aChina state planner says supports debt financing by logistics firms
RE
05:05aItaly GDP grows 0.9 percent in 2018, deficit and debt ratios overshoot governemnt targets
RE
05:03aEuro zone inflation rises as energy, food prices accelerate
RE
05:01aEUROZONE : Core CPI Flash Estimate lower than estimates at 1.0%
05:01aIndonesia gains on strong data; Philippines falls on MSCI's China plan
RE
05:01aEUROZONE : Unemployment Rate better than estimates at 7.8%
05:01aEUROZONE : CPI Flash Estimate as estimates at 1.5%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives
4AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Growing China downdraft chills Asia factory activity
5SUBARU CO LTD : SUBARU : recalls 2.2 million cars

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.