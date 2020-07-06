Log in
News : Interest Rates
Indonesia government, central bank agree nearly on $40 billion bond buying scheme - finmin

07/06/2020 | 05:44am EDT
People walks near the fountain of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank has agreed to buy a total 574.59 trillion rupiah ($39.74 billion) of low-yielding government bonds to help fund the government's economic recovery programme, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

Some 397.56 trillion rupiah of bonds will be used to finance public interest programmes and the cost will be fully borne by the central bank, Indrawati said, while the rest will carry low interest rates and will be used to support recovery schemes for small to medium-sized businesses and other companies.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Maikel Jefriando, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

