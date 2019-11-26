Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia government wants more private sector investment in infrastructure - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:40am EST
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during an interview with Reuters ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the government wants more private sector involvement in infrastructure development during the next five years.

She said the government would provide only 37%, or around $159 billion, of the estimated $430 billion needed for infrastructure over the next five years and state-owned companies about $90 billion of the total.

Indrawati said she expected the private sector to invest another $180 billion.

She also said state enterprises have been directed to divest infrastructure assets built in the past five years or make them tradable to open them to private sector participation.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09aAlibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume
RE
04:08aAlibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume
RE
04:00aFrance proposes 12.5% as minimum corporate tax rate under OECD reform
RE
03:52aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:51aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:40aIndonesia government wants more private sector investment in infrastructure - minister
RE
03:38aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $64.21 a barrel Monday, 25 November 2019
PU
03:30aJD COM : China forex regulator fines JD.com's Chinabank Payments for illegal forex transfer
RE
03:21aDollar gives back some gains from U.S.-China trade deal optimism
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group