Indonesia govt wants more private sector investment in infrastructure - minister

11/25/2019 | 10:13pm EST
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during an interview with Reuters ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the government wants more private sector involvement in infrastructure development during the next five years.

She said the government would provide only 37%, or around $159 billion, of the estimated $430 billion needed for infrastructure over the next five years and state-owned companies about $90 billion of the total.

Indrawati said she expected the private sector to invest another $180 billion.

She also said state enterprises have been directed to divest infrastructure assets built in the past five years or make them tradable to open them to private sector participation.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

