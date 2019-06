The central bank has also maintained its year-end outlook on inflation at 3.1-3.2%, he told reporters.

The statistics agency reported earlier on Monday that Indonesia's annual consumer inflation accelerated to 3.32% in May, the highest since April 2018, and faster than expected due to spending for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Bank Indonesia targets 2019 inflation within a range of 2.5-4.5%.

