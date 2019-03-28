Log in
Indonesia intervenes to support rupiah - central bank official

03/28/2019 | 12:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A teller counts Indonesian rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank intervened on Thursday to support its currency in the domestic non-deliverable forward and spot markets, while also snapping up bonds dumped by foreign investors, an official told Reuters.

"Bank Indonesia is maintaining the rupiah's stability by entering the bond, DNDF (domestic nondeliverable forwards) and spot FX markets in a measured way," Nanang Hendarsah, who heads the central bank's monetary management department, said.

The rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies in early Thursday trading and was down 0.34 percent against the dollar at 0345 GMT.

Investors were profit-taking by selling risky assets across emerging markets, responding to the European Central Bank's statement on keeping its policy accommodative due to concern on slowing growth, Hendarsah said.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

