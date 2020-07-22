Indonesia investment chief questions ASEAN pact as FDI falls

* Q2 FDI fell 6.9% in rupiah terms after drop in Q1
* Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan top sources of FDI
* Investment chief optimistic FDI to improve in H2
JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia needs to reconsider
the benefits it gets from being part of the ASEAN Economic
Community, the head of the country's investment board said on
Wednesday, after data showed foreign direct investment fell for
a second straight quarter.
Southeast Asia's largest economy attracted 97.6 trillion
rupiah ($6.7 billion) of FDI in April-June, excluding investment
in banking and oil and gas, a 6.9% drop in rupiah terms from a
year ago and a roughly 3% fall in dollar terms, investment board
(BKPM) data showed.
That followed a 9.2% fall in FDI in the first quarter as
investors postponed investment decisions due to the pandemic.
Top sources of FDI in the second quarter were Singapore,
Hong Kong, China and Japan.
BKPM chief Bahlil Lahadalia noted FDI from Singapore had
held up despite the city-state posting a 41% quarterly drop in
its GDP in the second quarter, which he said showed it was a
merely a hub for investment from elsewhere.
"We must begin to rethink whether the ASEAN (Association of
Southeast Asian Nations) Economic Community has benefitted
Indonesia," said Lahadalia, adding this was a rational debate
and noting Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The ASEAN Economic Community was established in 2015 to
integrate the economies of its 10 member states. The group has
had a number of free trade agreements as an economic block and
is pursuing further integration in the broader economic sector
as well as in political security and socio-cultural matters.
Referring to the coronavirus pandemic's impact, Lahadalia
said he was optimistic FDI would improve in the second half of
2020 and was praying for the outbreak not to worsen.
In the second quarter, industries that received the most FDI
included power, gas and water, base metals and transportation,
warehousing and telecommunications.
Indonesia's coronavirus case count as of Tuesday was 89,869
with 4,320 deaths and President Joko Widodo has said the
outbreak was not expected to peak until August or September
($1 = 14,650.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska
Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ed Davies)