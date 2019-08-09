Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia minister proposes dairy tariffs to fight EU biodiesel duties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 03:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Vietnamese security officer shows the way to Indonesia's Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita's room during APEC MRT 23 meeting in Hanoi

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade minister on Friday said he has asked dairy product importers to find new sources of supply other than from countries in the European Union, as Southeast Asia's largest economy is working to place a levy on European dairy goods.

Enggartiasto Lukita said he will immediately recommend to an inter-ministerial team a 20%-25% tariff on EU dairy products as the appropriate response to the EU's plan to impose anti-subsidy duties of 8%-18% on palm biodiesel from Indonesia.

The EU duties would be another blow to Indonesian biodiesel producers after the 28-nation block said in March that palm oil should be phased out of renewable transportation fuels due to palm plantations' contribution to deforestation.

Lukita said he had met with his European counterparts to discuss the palm oil issue and warned them that the planned EU duties must be based on "fair parameters".

"If the parameters are not fair, it's a step towards protectionism and a trade war, and we will not stay silent for the unfair treatment," he told an economic forum in Jakarta.

Biofuel producers in Indonesia have said they do not receive subsidies from the government.

EU representatives in Indonesia were not immediately available for comment. Lucas Cibor, interim head of the EU mission to ASEAN, on Thursday said the EU had explained its policy on sustainable biofuels to Indonesia and Malaysia.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top two palm oil producers, have repeatedly said the European measures against the edible oil industry are discriminatory.

The European Commission is still investigating the palm subsidies allegation, but the proposed duties may be put in place by Sept. 6.

Lukita did not give a timeline for the proposed Indonesian tariffs on dairy products. Dairy importers have been asked to buy products from suppliers in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, he said.

Jakarta has recently signed a free trade agreement with Australia that will remove tariffs on dairy products starting from next year. Levies for most dairy products from the EU and the United States are now around 5%.

Indonesia's total dairy and egg imports in 2018 were worth $1 billion, trade ministry data showed.

European spirit makers earlier this year said they faced difficulties exporting drinks to Indonesia. An Indonesian trade ministry official said there were delays in granting import licences for spirits from Europe but denied these were related to the dispute over palm oil.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aUK economy suffers shock 0.2% pre-Brexit contraction in second-quarter, first since 2012
RE
04:38aBOJ may tolerate falls in yield to head off yen spike - ex-BOJ member Shirai
RE
04:36aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Continued progress on BVD eradication
PU
04:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Lower, Yuan Remains Stable
DJ
04:30aCurrency whirlpool sucks in Australia, New Zealand as global trade war rages
RE
04:26aChina iron ore extends losses, logs biggest weekly drop in over 16 months
RE
04:25aBayer soars on report co proposes $8 billion Roundup settlement
RE
04:22aGermany's DIHK slashes exports forecast for 2019
RE
04:21aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Poultry Production
PU
04:21aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Red Meat Production Statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
3WPP GROUP : WPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
4INTERPUBLIC GROUP : New client wins help WPP to improved second-quarter trading
5NOVO NORDISK AS : Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exch..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group