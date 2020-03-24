Indonesia parliament suggests higher deficit limit to fight virus

Said Abdullah, the head of the committee, urged the government in a statement late on Monday to issue a regulation in lieu of a law that will allow it to surpass the budget deficit limit of 3% of GDP stated in a 2003 law.

The finance ministry has widened its deficit estimate to around 2.5% of GDP this year, from 1.8% originally planned, but a deputy minister said it will not rule out the possibility of an even larger figure.

President Joko Widodo, in a broadcasted speech ahead of a cabinet video conference on Tuesday, said he has asked governors across Indonesia to slash non-priority spending.

He was not directly commenting on the recommendation by the parliamentary committee, but said that "the current fiscal condition is not easy."

"We need to refocus and reallocate the budget to tackle issues that are caused by the COVID-19," he said.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said last week that she has identified 62.3 trillion rupiah ($3.78 billion) of spending in the 2020 budget that can be redirected to COVID-19 response.

Meanwhile, the budget is facing pressure from the revenue side as the government sees a nearly 20% annual drop in revenue from corporate taxes in January and February.

Widodo also said the government has prepared for several scenarios on the impact of the coronavirus spread to the government's finances.

In the "medium impact scenario", he said the coronavirus problem might last until September, which could lead to labourers' income falling by as much as 25% and farmers' income dropping by 34% in some provinces.

