Indonesia posts biggest trade surplus in nine years in July

Southeast Asia's largest economy posted a $3.26 billion surplus in July, the widest since August 2011, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. A Reuters poll had expected a $680 million surplus for July and there was a $1.27 billion surplus in June.

July exports were worth $13.73 billion, down 9.90% on-year and compared with the poll's prediction for a 16.65% fall. By value, total shipments for the month was the highest since March, supported by sales of agriculture products and despite falling coal sales.

Imports plunged 32.55% on an annual basis to $10.47 billion, more than the 22.48% fall expected in the poll.

