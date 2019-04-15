Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia posts second straight surprise trade surplus in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 12:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers help unload bags of rice from a cargo ship onto a truck at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta,

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia posted a surprise trade surplus for a second straight month in March, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, confirming the central bank's outlook of a narrowing current account deficit.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of $540 million in March, compared with February's $330 million surplus and a forecast of $180 million deficit in a Reuters poll.

Exports fell 10.01 percent from a year earlier to $14.03 billion in March. This was against an 11.82 percent drop expected in the poll.

Imports dropped 6.76 percent to $13.49 billion, compared to the poll's forecast of a 3.76 percent decline.

Trade deficit hit a record high of $8.5 billion in 2018 and authorities have been trying to reverse that by raising tariffs to halt imports and relaxing rules to support exports.

Analysts say an improvement in trade and current account deficits is a determining factor for Bank Indonesia (BI) to start loosening monetary policy, now that inflation is stable and the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not raise rates further this year.

BI last year increased interest rates by a total of 175 basis points in response to a weak rupiah and capital outflows that were partly prompted by rising U.S. interest rates and large trade and current account deficits.

The central bank's next policy meeting is scheduled for April 24-25.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aUK economy leans on consumers as Brexit drags on business
RE
01:42aADB chief sees Asian econ growth as 'solid' despite trade war
RE
01:28aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA's Executive Secretary Vera Songwe to visit Cameroon
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aIndonesia Trade Surplus Widened to $540 Million in March
DJ
12:49aIndonesia posts second straight surprise trade surplus in March
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/14Yen near this year's lows, franc soft on rising risk appetite
RE
04/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec
2EXCLUSIVE: U.S. waters down demand China axe subsidies in push for trade deal - sources
3LYFT INC : LYFT : pulls electric bikes in three U.S. cities after complaints about braking
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Race To Gains On Renewed Trade-deal Hopes
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Worried a recession is coming, U.S. online lenders reduce ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About