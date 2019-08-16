Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia president proposes $178 billion budget for 2020, targets 5.3% GDP growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 03:54am EDT
Indonesia President Joko Widodo delivers a speech in front of parliament members, ahead of Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday proposed a 2,528.8 trillion rupiah ($177.71 billion) budget to parliament for 2020, and set an economic growth target of 5.3% for next year.

Next year's state budget, which is 3% bigger than 2019's, will fund the president's programmes in the first year of his second five-year term.

"The 2020 state budget policy is designed to be expansive but to remain targeted and measured," the president said in his annual budget speech to parliament.

The budget proposals assumed a 2020 fiscal deficit of 1.76% of gross domestic product (GDP), an inflation rate of 3.1%, a yearly average rupiah exchange rate of 14,400 per dollar and an average crude oil price of $65 a barrel, Widodo said.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.06% 59 Delayed Quote.6.61%
WTI 0.90% 55.21 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23aThailand plans $10 billion stimulus to support economy
RE
04:11aSouth Africa's Sasol delays results due to U.S. project glitch
RE
04:11aEuro drops to two-week low against the dollar
RE
04:10aEuro drops to two-week low against the dollar
RE
04:02aTurkey's military pension fund says reached deal to buy British Steel
RE
03:56aNigerian annual inflation at 11.08% in July - stats office
RE
03:54aIndonesia president proposes $178 billion budget for 2020, targets 5.3% GDP growth
RE
03:52aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Index
PU
03:44aIrish regulator near end of first privacy probe, ruling to take months
RE
03:40a'Crazy inverted yield curve' vexes Fed, with no clear resolution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
5NEXT : NEXT : to replace Debenhams as Ted Baker's childrenswear licence partner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group