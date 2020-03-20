Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia raises crisis protocol status, warns risk of no GDP growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:44am EDT
Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Convention Center in Hanoi

Indonesia's finance minister on Friday raised the country's crisis management protocol level to "standby" from "alert" and warned that if the COVID-19 outbreak persisted, economic growth could fall to between 0%-2.5%.

Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said her baseline scenario was for GDP growth at above 4%, while the scenario of no growth assumed the coronavirus outbreak lasting three to six months, global trade slumping and Indonesia going into lockdown. Indonesia's GDP grew 5.02% last year.

A total of 62.3 trillion rupiah ($3.85 billion) in government spending will be shifted to finance the country's COVID-19 response, she told an online briefing, up from 17.17 trillion rupiah previously announced.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando, Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aQatar eases exit restrictions on migrant employees in the oil and gas industry
RE
04:01aECB's Villeroy says new package will be effective
RE
03:58aRightmove says property sales have slowed because of coronavirus
RE
03:57aRussia starts testing coronavirus vaccine prototypes on animals
RE
03:53aListed China firms' filing delays hit five-year high as virus thwarts auditors
RE
03:50aPhilippine central bank says ready to temper sharp swings in forex market
RE
03:44aIndonesia raises crisis protocol status, warns risk of no GDP growth
RE
03:42aEx-Old Mutual boss Moyo resigns from Nedbank board
RE
03:40aBank of England cancels annual stress test of banks
RE
03:39aSouth Africa cenbank announces new liquidity measures to support banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
2PEUGEOT : RENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: sources
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
5WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Support for community, suppliers and contractors in response to ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group