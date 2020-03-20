Indonesia raises crisis protocol status, warns risk of no GDP growth

Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said her baseline scenario was for GDP growth at above 4%, while the scenario of no growth assumed the coronavirus outbreak lasting three to six months, global trade slumping and Indonesia going into lockdown. Indonesia's GDP grew 5.02% last year.

A total of 62.3 trillion rupiah ($3.85 billion) in government spending will be shifted to finance the country's COVID-19 response, she told an online briefing, up from 17.17 trillion rupiah previously announced.

