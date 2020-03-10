Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia readying further measures to stabilise markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 01:54am EDT
Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Convention Center in Hanoi

Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday that authorities are prepared to use all the measures they implemented during the 2008 global financial crisis to stabilise financial markets.

The options include buying back government bonds, Indrawati told reporters.

Indonesia's high yielding assets are among the most attractive in emerging markets but with foreigners accounting for around 38% of holdings in government bonds, they are vulnerable to outflows.

"We will guard the market mechanism so its integrity remains intact, while preventing excessive profit taking and excessive speculation in this abnormal situation," she said.

"Bank Indonesia is buying government bonds from the secondary market, and we will collaborate in this," she added.

The minister said the recent dive in global markets due to plunging oil prices and coronavirus fears had been "extraordinary" and said the government will move to prevent it from hurting Indonesia's economy.

Indonesia's main stock index on Monday posted its biggest single day drop since 2011 amid a global sell-off, bringing the year-to-date decline to 18.5% and triggered market measures by the Financial Service Authority and the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

The exchange, starting Tuesday, will stop stock price declines at 10%, compared with a previous range of 20%-35%, while the Financial Services Authority will allow companies to buy back shares without shareholder approval.

Twelve listed state companies are planning to buy back up to $560 million of shares following the measure, a State-Owned Enterprises Ministry official said.

The main stock index on Tuesday clawed back some of its losses as Asian markets stabilised, gaining 2.3% by the midday break, while the rupiah rose 0.5%.

A deputy governor of Bank Indonesia told Reuters the central bank is intensifying its intervention in bonds, domestic non-deliverable and spot currency exchange markets to support the market.

Meanwhile, Indrawati said the government will continue to monitor whether there is a need for more support should the spread of coronavirus be prolonged.

Indonesia late last month unveiled a near $750 million stimulus package to battle the impact of the virus outbreak to the economy.

"We don't want to exhaust our ammunition too early. We need to maintain our abilities to intervene should this condition is prolonged," she said.

(Additional reporting and writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies and Sam Holmes)

By Tabita Diela

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aEXCLUSIVE : Indonesia considers 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help
RE
01:54aIndonesia readying further measures to stabilise markets
RE
01:35aEXCLUSIVE : Blackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in $4 billion deal - sources
RE
01:23aMASKS IN LUGGAGE : How a Malaysian tech firm reopened its China factory
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aDollar rebounds but oil and coronavirus remain major risks
RE
01:13aJapan to unveil coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget
RE
01:05aDollar rebounds but oil and coronavirus remain major risks
RE
01:00aKKR says employee tests positive for coronavirus, shuts London offices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4GOLDMAN SACHS MLP INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group