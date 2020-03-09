Indonesia readying measures to stabilize financial markets - finance minister

The options include buying back government bonds, she told reporters.

"We will guard the market mechanism so its integrity remains intact, while preventing excessive profit taking and excessive speculation in this abnormal situation," she said.

She said the recent dive in global markets due to plunging oil prices and coronavirus fears had been "extraordinary" and said the government will move to prevent it from hurting Indonesia's economy.

