Indonesia's 2021 fiscal deficit seen expanding to 5.2% of GDP -finmin

07/27/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

JAKARTA, July 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will propose expanding its 2021 fiscal deficit assumption to 5.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, she said President Joko Widodo wanted more fiscal room next year to weather uncertainty over the end of coronavirus pandemic and the availability of a vaccine.

Indrawati has previously said the 2021 fiscal deficit was expected to be between 4.17%-4.7% of GDP.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

