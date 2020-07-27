Indonesia's 2021 fiscal deficit seen expanding to 5.2% of GDP -finmin

JAKARTA, July 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will
propose expanding its 2021 fiscal deficit assumption to 5.2% of
gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani
Indrawati said on Tuesday.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, she said President Joko
Widodo wanted more fiscal room next year to weather uncertainty
over the end of coronavirus pandemic and the availability of a
vaccine.
Indrawati has previously said the 2021 fiscal deficit was
expected to be between 4.17%-4.7% of GDP.
(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando
Writing by Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies)