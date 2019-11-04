Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Indonesia's 3Q GDP Growth Grinds Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:51pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi and Yi Wei Wong

Indonesia's economic expansion slowed for the third consecutive quarter in the three months through September, dragged by the easing pace of growth in industry, trade and construction.

The economy grew 5.02% in the third quarter from a year ago, matching the median estimate of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The economy expanded 5.05% on year in the quarter ended June.

Industry grew 4.15% in the third quarter, compared with a 4.35% gain in the previous three months. Agriculture growth slowed to 3.08% from 3.66% in the June quarter, while trade rose 4.75% in the third quarter, after growing 5.28% in the previous three months.

Measured on quarter, the economy grew 3.06% during the period, slowing from a 4.20% expansion in the previous three months, data from the Indonesian statistics agency showed Tuesday.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com and Yi Wei Wong yiwei.wong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:09aGold demand rises as investors grow nervous - WGC
RE
11/04Indonesia's 3Q GDP Growth Grinds Lower
DJ
11/04Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11/04Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11/04Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/04USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Nov 4
DJ
11/04Corn Leads Grains Lower Amid Forecasts of Milder Midwest Weather
DJ
11/04USDA CROP PROGRESS : Soybean Progress-Nov 4
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter -- Update
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on optimism over trade deal, China rate cut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group