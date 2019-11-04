Indonesia's 3Q GDP Growth Grinds Lower

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi and Yi Wei Wong

Indonesia's economic expansion slowed for the third consecutive quarter in the three months through September, dragged by the easing pace of growth in industry, trade and construction.

The economy grew 5.02% in the third quarter from a year ago, matching the median estimate of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The economy expanded 5.05% on year in the quarter ended June.

Industry grew 4.15% in the third quarter, compared with a 4.35% gain in the previous three months. Agriculture growth slowed to 3.08% from 3.66% in the June quarter, while trade rose 4.75% in the third quarter, after growing 5.28% in the previous three months.

Measured on quarter, the economy grew 3.06% during the period, slowing from a 4.20% expansion in the previous three months, data from the Indonesian statistics agency showed Tuesday.

