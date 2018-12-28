Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's December inflation seen easing to 2.98 percent - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 06:09am CET
A vegetable seller reaches for money from a customer at a market in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate is expected to ease in December and remain in the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of ten analysts forecasts annual inflation at 2.98 percent in December, easing from 3.23 percent in November.

December's inflationary pressures stem from transportation and food items amid higher demand during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The increase, however, is somewhat slower when compared with a year earlier, said Satria Sambijantoro, an economist at Bahana Sekuritas.

Economists have noted the government's fruitful efforts to control inflation, which this year paired up with aggressive rate hikes from Indonesia's central bank.

At the central bank's policy review in December, the board of governors had forecast the annual inflation at end of 2018 to be below 3.2 percent.

The core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, is expected to be slightly higher at 3.07 percent, compared with 3.03 percent in November.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Tabita Diela; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17aRusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:09aIndonesia's December inflation seen easing to 2.98 percent - Reuters poll
RE
05:55aMexico says military to play larger role in fighting fuel theft
RE
05:36aYuan up at three-week high, but still set for annual loss
RE
05:27aChina to issue 1st batch of 2019 fuel export quotas, up 13 percent on year ago - sources
RE
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Singapore higher in thin year-end trading
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04aChina approves $10.37 billion urban railway projects in Changchun city
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
5BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.