Indonesia's Economic Growth Slowed to 2.97% in First Quarter

By Yi Wei Wong



Indonesia's economy expanded at its slowest pace in nearly two decades in the first quarter, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began weighing on business activity in March.

The country's gross domestic product grew 2.97% from a year earlier, compared with a 4.97% expansion in the previous three-month period, the official Central Statistics Agency said Tuesday. That was below a median forecast for 4.0% growth in a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists.

Trade with many of Indonesia's major partners, including China, the U.S. and Singapore, fell in the quarter due to widespread lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19, said Suhariyanto, chairman of the statistics agency.

Growth slowed across sectors in the first quarter as the coronavirus weighed on consumption, the statistics agency said.

Measured on quarter, the economy contracted 2.41% during the period, compared with a 1.74% contraction in final quarter of 2019, as government consumption slowed, the agency said.

The country's central bank has indicated it expects full-year growth of 2.3%, slowing from 5.0% in 2019 due to business closures amid the pandemic.

