Indonesia's Economy Grew 5.05% in Second Quarter

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi and Yi Wei Wong

Indonesia's economic expansion slowed for the third consecutive quarter in the three months to June, dragged down by easing growth in industry, trade and construction.

The economy grew 5.05% in the second quarter from a year ago, compared with a median 5.10% estimate in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. The economy had expanded 5.07% on year in the March quarter.

Measured on quarter, the economy grew 4.20% during the period, reversing a 0.52% decline in the previous three months, data from the Indonesian statistics agency showed Monday.

The on-quarter growth was led mainly by a 13.8% increase in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, the data showed.

