Indonesia's Economy May Contract 0.4% in Worst-Case Scenario

By Yi Wei Wong



Indonesia's economy is expected to weaken sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said Wednesday.

The government's forecast for gross domestic product growth at the start of the year was 5.3% but taking into account the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said economic growth could slow to 2.3%. She added that in a worst-case scenario, the economy could contract 0.4% this year.

Indonesia's GDP grew 5.02% in 2019.

The government is spending up to 405 trillion rupiah ($24.8 billion) to help the country cope with the pandemic, with at least IDR75 trillion going toward healthcare and IDR110 trillion toward funding Indonesia's social safety net, Ms. Mulyani said, and added that IDR150 trillion will be set aside to help the economy recover.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com