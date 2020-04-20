Log in
Indonesia's FDI declines 9.2% in first-quarter due to virus pandemic

04/20/2020 | 12:38am EDT

Indonesia's incoming foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter shrank 9.2% from a year earlier in rupiah terms, as investors delayed business decisions due to the coronavirus pandemic, data from the country's investment board showed.

The board's FDI data, which exclude investment in banking and oil and gas sectors, showed a total 98 trillion rupiah ($6.4 billion) in investment for the January-March period.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki)

