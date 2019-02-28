Log in
Indonesia's February inflation rate eases to lowest in almost a decade

02/28/2019 | 09:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops for clothes at a textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled more than expected to the lowest in almost a decade, near the lower end of the central bank's target range, due to falling food prices, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

February's inflation rate was at 2.57 percent on a yearly basis, the lowest since November 2009 according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and compared with a 2.75 percent analysts had expected in a Reuters poll. January's rate was 2.82 percent.

The central bank targets inflation to stay within a range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent this year.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index fell 0.08 percent in February.

The February annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, was virtually the same as January's 3.06 percent, matching the poll's prediction.

BI raised interest rates six times last year by 175 basis points to support the rupiah amid bouts of capital outflows, which at the same time helped keep inflation within target.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

