Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's June trade data beat f'casts, exports grow for first time in 4 months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 12:42am EDT

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's June exports and imports beat forecasts, signalling improving demand after many countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

June exports were up 2.28% on a yearly basis to $12.03 billion, the first expansion in four months, propped up by increased shipments of agricultural and manufactured goods. The poll had forecast a 12.26% fall.

Imports fell 6.36% on-year in June to $10.76 billion, compared with the poll's expectation for a 18.70% drop. Imports of consumer goods surged nearly 40%, although purchases of raw materials remained weak.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a $1.27 billion surplus in June, compared with $1.1 billion forecast in a Reuters poll and May's $2.09 billion surplus.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51aCROATIAN NATIONAL BANK : Financial accounts
PU
01:45aUK'S HUAWEI DECISION DISAPPOINTING AND WRONG : China's ambassador
RE
01:42aBOJ stands pat on policy, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
01:22aIndonesia Posts $1.27 Billion Trade Surplus as Imports and Exports Rise
DJ
01:19aHandelsbanken Second-Quarter Net Profit Beats on Falling Costs and Credit Losses
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:00aSoybean extends gains on U.S. supply concerns
RE
12:56aGenting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa lays off staff
RE
12:50aChina shares derail as U.S. move against HK dents sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group