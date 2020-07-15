Indonesia's June trade data beat f'casts, exports grow for first time in 4 months

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's June exports and
imports beat forecasts, signalling improving demand after many
countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions, data from the
statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.
June exports were up 2.28% on a yearly basis to $12.03
billion, the first expansion in four months, propped up by
increased shipments of agricultural and manufactured goods. The
poll had forecast a 12.26% fall.
Imports fell 6.36% on-year in June to $10.76 billion,
compared with the poll's expectation for a 18.70% drop. Imports
of consumer goods surged nearly 40%, although purchases of raw
materials remained weak.
Southeast Asia's largest economy had a $1.27 billion surplus
in June, compared with $1.1 billion forecast in a Reuters poll
and May's $2.09 billion surplus.
