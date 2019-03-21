Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's Lion Air in early stages of long-delayed IPO - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:53am EDT
Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is parked on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia's Lion Air has begun preliminary work on an initial public offering (IPO) that has been delayed multiple times over the past five years, sources familiar with the matter said.

A decision on the IPO will only be made after Indonesian investigators release a final report on the crash of Lion Air's Boeing 737 MAX jet that killed 189 people on board last October, and after feedback from potential investors, two sources said.

The report is expected in August, Indonesian investigators said on Thursday.

"They want to go for it but there are so many moving parts before a decision can be taken," said one source, referring to the IPO.

Lion Air, which has affiliate airlines in Malaysia and Thailand, has informally tapped advisers on the IPO and is working with them on non-deal roadshows, sources said.

It had not set a target for fundraising, they said, but one source estimated that Lion Air could raise as much as $1 billion.

Privately owned Lion Air, the leader in one of the world's fastest growing markets, has long toyed with a flotation, only to conclude it could fund some of the industry's biggest multi-billion dollar plane orders placed with Boeing and Airbus from its own operations and bank financing.

Lion Air could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

"The bulk of the demand for any deal will have to come from investors outside Indonesia," said another source.

Lion Air is part of the Lion Air Group, which also operates airports in Indonesia and aircraft maintenance facilities

Lion Air has previously talked about plans for an IPO, but has never followed through, having aborted plans in 2014 and 2016.

Indonesia Stock Exchange director I Gede Nyoman Yetna said Lion Air's senior management had attended a class on IPOs at the end of 2018 in anticipation of a listing, but had yet to submit any official documents.

"The class is designed for prospective issuers, especially those with plans to go public in the immediate future," he told Reuters by text message.

Bloomberg earlier reported on Lion Air's IPO plans.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA and Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Fanny Potkin in JAKARTA and Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Cindy, Silviana and Anshuman Daga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aCNOOC CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL : Limited Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
07:10aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers disappointed by milk price cuts
PU
07:10aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 079-088 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment - A8-0175/2019(079-088)
PU
07:09aNigeria's central bank sees 3 pct GDP growth in 2019
RE
07:09aCryptocurrency market maker B2C2 makes senior hire to lead U.S. expansion
RE
07:08aHong Kong dollar weakens in sync with rising Chinese stock market
RE
07:06aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shine
RE
07:02aCOMMERZBANK : ECB's Enria says merged banking giant must have extra capital, be 'resolvable'
RE
07:01aCryptocurrency Liquidity Provider B2C2 Appoints Financial Market Veteran Rob Catalanello to Spearhead Expansion into U.S. Markets
BU
06:55aSPAIN : EIF (EIB Group) and Axis launch new investment fund for financing innovative firms
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent warns of slower game launches after posting biggest ever profit drop
2RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : shares fall after weak Asia demand prompts forecast cut
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China Geely Auto's full-year profit jumps 18 percent, share..
4SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
5EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Short & distort? The ugly war between CEOs and activist critics

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.