Indonesia's Lion Air starts work on one billion dollar IPO - Bloomberg

The company is working with advisers on the planned IPO, which could take place as soon as this year, Bloomberg reported.

Lion Air has mentioned about its IPO plan in the past but has never gone through it.

In 2014, the company floated plans for an IPO to raise up to $1 billion but it did not work. Later Lion Air dela

yed the IPO in 2016 due to weak market conditions https://reut.rs/2TMYoOM.

Lion Air Could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)