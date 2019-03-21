Log in
Indonesia's Lion Air starts work on one billion dollar IPO - Bloomberg

03/21/2019 | 12:42am EDT
Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is parked on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta

(Reuters) - Indonesian carrier Lion Air has started working on $1 billion domestic initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing sources, as it seeks to move past the crash in October last year that killed 189 people on board.

The company is working with advisers on the planned IPO, which could take place as soon as this year, Bloomberg reported.

Lion Air has mentioned about its IPO plan in the past but has never gone through it.

In 2014, the company floated plans for an IPO to raise up to $1 billion but it did not work. Later Lion Air dela
yed the IPO in 2016 due to weak market conditions https://reut.rs/2TMYoOM.

Lion Air Could not be immediately reached for comment.

(This story corrects dateline to March 21, day in first paragraph to Thursday)

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

