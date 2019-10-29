Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's Pertamina, Aramco extend Cilacap refinery talks -minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:34am EDT
A Pertamina fuel station in Labuan Bajo on Flores Island

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT Pertamina and Saudi Aramco have extended negotiations regarding an upgrade to Pertamina's Cilacap oil refinery December, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said on Tuesday.

The two sides have extended their negotiations a few times since last December as they struggle to agree on a valuation for the project. A financial adviser they have hired has not yet produced a valuation, Thohir said.

Thohir said the government wants Pertamina to work on the Cilacap refinery upgrade with Aramco, but is open to alternative partners should they fail to reach a deal.

"We are trying to have an agreement this year, that's what they are pushing for," Thohir, who was appointed as minister by President Joko Widodo last week, told reporters.

A Pertamina official in April said that if a deal with Aramco is not reached, the state-run company is prepared to launch the project on its own to meet its 2025 operational target.

Pertamina and Aramco first agree to form a joint venture to upgrade the Cilacap refinery in Central Java province in 2016.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 60.94 Delayed Quote.14.59%
WTI -1.33% 55.06 Delayed Quote.24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aMTN's $2 bln Nigerian tax dispute case set for Jan. 30-31
RE
07:49aBoeing CEO to face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers
RE
07:47aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : UK Government Must Finally Recognise Beef Crisis
PU
07:47aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Livestock Committee Chairman's Blog
PU
07:46aConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
07:41aMobile game firm Scopely raises $200 million
RE
07:40aConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
07:39aVietnam to vet Russian wheat exporters to address quality concerns
RE
07:37aARIZONA FARM BUREAU : A Destiny Fit for a King
PU
07:35aJohn Paul Prebish Lists a Stunning New Construction Furnished Home in Sought-After Old Naples
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group