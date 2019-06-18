Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's Pertamina, Saudi Aramco extend refinery talks for three months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 05:17am BST
FILE PHOTO: An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina on Tuesday said it was extending negotiations with Saudi Aramco on the potential joint development of an oil refinery in the country by another three months.

That comes after talks were previously extended by six months from last December, with Pertamina on Tuesday reiterating that the two sides had been unable to agree a "valuation" for the refinery, without giving further details.

Pertamina and Aramco in 2016 agreed to negotiate to form a joint venture to build and operate the Cilacap refinery in the province of Central Java.

Pertamina spokeswoman Fajriyah Usman said in a statement on Tuesday that the two companies would extend talks by three months and that they had agreed to hire a financial adviser to help finalise a deal.

The Cilacap refinery is one of six major projects that are part of a push to double Pertamina's refining capacity to 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Pertamina officials said in April that if talk with Aramco failed, the Indonesian company would launch the project without a partner to meet an operational target of 2025.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Program to Tackle Climate Change, Invest in Clean Energy Economy Passes Oregon House
PU
12:29aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Solid NSW Budget focused on growth – Ai Group comment
PU
12:19aBig Advertisers and Social Media Form Alliance to Fight 'Unsafe' Content Online
DJ
12:19aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:19aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Azerbaijani committee, IBM to start using blockchain technology in customs
AQ
12:18aSOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS : Tepid ahead of Fed meeting; Singapore recovers
RE
12:17aIndonesia's Pertamina, Saudi Aramco extend refinery talks for three months
RE
12:10aChina renames, restructures railway corporation in reform push
RE
12:04aAdvertisers, agencies and social media combine to tackle online threat
RE
06/17China's home prices growth fastest in five months, raises policy challenge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
3VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
4ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Declares June Dividend
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : plans to pare U.S. equities business to skeleton operation - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About