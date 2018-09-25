Indonesia's Pertamina backs $100 billion spend to boost oil output

The spending was required to satisfy Indonesia's oil demand, Ernie D Ginting, the firm's vice president of corporate business strategic planning, said during the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

Seventy percent of the amount will need to come from external funds and partnerships, she said on the sidelines of the conference, without elaborating.

Pertamina is also looking to acquire oil blocks overseas, she added.

"One of our strategies is to increase our production," she said. "We are thinking more of Iraq, central Asia."

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Richard Pullin and Clarence Fernandez)