Indonesia's Pertamina operating cash flow negative for April, May - CEO

Indonesia state oil company PT Pertamina's operating cash flow in April and May was negative, CEO Nicke Widyawati told parliament on Monday.

Widyawati said the company's revenue could not cover operating costs.

"Firstly, demand fell and we could not cover our operational costs. Secondly, there was foreign exchange loss as the rupiah depreciated while we pay (for oil imports) in U.S. dollars," Widyawati said.

