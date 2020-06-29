Log in
Indonesia's Pertamina operating cash flow negative for April, May - CEO

06/29/2020 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker prepares to label barrels of lubricant oil at the state oil company Pertamina's lubricant production facility in Cilacap, Central Java

Indonesia state oil company PT Pertamina's operating cash flow in April and May was negative, CEO Nicke Widyawati told parliament on Monday.

Widyawati said the company's revenue could not cover operating costs.

"Firstly, demand fell and we could not cover our operational costs. Secondly, there was foreign exchange loss as the rupiah depreciated while we pay (for oil imports) in U.S. dollars," Widyawati said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Tom Hogue)
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 40.22 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
WTI -0.30% 37.785 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
