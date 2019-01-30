Indonesia's Pertamina targets profit of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in 2019 - CFO

Mansury declined to comment on the company's 2018 profit, as it was currently being audited, he said.

Pertamina is also targeting capital expenditure of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion in 2019, for which it plans to raise up to $3.5 billion "from various instruments," Mansury said.

He later clarified that Pertamina was looking at several fundraising options including project financing, global bonds, bank loans and syndicated loan facilities.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Christian Schmollinger)