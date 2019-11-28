Indonesia's Pertamina to boost 2020 upstream capex to $3.77 billion, eyes overseas acquisition

This year Pertamina has budgeted capital spending of between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in the upstream sector.

Pertamina plans to boost output from its oil and gas blocks, including drilling wells in Mahakam block, and development of the Merakes Field with Italian energy company Eni SpA, said Dharmawan Samsu, director of upstream operations at the Indonesian firm.

The company aims to drill around 100 production wells in Mahakam next year and two exploration wells.

It is aiming to expand oil production to 430,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, from an estimated 414,000 bpd this year, and produce 2,857 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd).

Pertamina, which will take over operatorship of the Rokan block in 2021 from Chevron Pacific Indonesia, also wants to start drilling in Rokan early.

"We hope to start drilling next year, but whether that could be realised would depend on the transition agreement," Samsu said.

Pertamina is also looking to acquire some oil and gas fields outside Indonesia, he said, such as around Africa.

He declined to disclose whether the planned capex for 2020 has already taken into account the budget to acquire oil and gas blocks overseas.

Meanwhile, Pertamina is planning to reduce its stake in some domestic oil and gas assets.

He said a number of companies have shown interest to take up participating shares in the Mahakam block, but Pertamina has not yet officially start the selection process and is still assesing which blocks will be open for new partners.

