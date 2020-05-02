Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 15 million users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Indonesian e-commerce firm Tokopedia, William Tanuwijaya, poses for a photograph at Tokopedia headquarters in Jakarta

By Fanny Potkin

Tokopedia, Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform, said on Saturday it was investigating claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online by a hacker.

"We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users," a spokesman for the company said in a statement. "However, Tokopedia ensures that crucial information such as passwords remains successfully protected behind encryption."

"At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share," the statement added.

Data breach monitoring service Under the Breach published a Twitter post on Saturday showing screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack on the e-commerce site.

According to the screenshots, which show names, emails and birthdays, the hacker alleges he or she is in possession of a much bigger user database and asks for assistance to "crack" users' passwords.

Backed by $2 billion in funding from investors including SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund and Alibaba, Tokopedia, whose founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya is one of the country's most prominent tech entrepreneurs, claims more than 90 million monthly active users.

The spokesman declined to comment on details of the allegations in the screenshots. Under the Breach was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by David Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24pIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 15 million users
RE
12:17pBuffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain
RE
11:59aUK wants to support strategic aviation sector in any way it can - minister
RE
10:44aTATA STEEL : reaches out to 3.15 lakh people during the COVID-19 lockdown period through TSF's ten-point #CombatCOVID19 programme
PU
10:44aTATA STEEL : enables youth to be future ready
PU
10:14aConservative groups advising White House push fast reopening, not testing
RE
09:19aIreland unveils 6.5 billion euro coronavirus business package
RE
09:08aAustrian GDP to shrink 8% this year as lockdown persists, central bank says
RE
09:07aLibyan central bank reserves to fall 20% as oil revenues sink -audit bureau
RE
09:01aSpain to launch 16 billion euro reconstruction fund - PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3TATNEFT : TATNEFT : Russian oil output jumped to 11.35 million bpd in April, ahead of cuts
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk's Wish Is Granted, Shares Fall
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group