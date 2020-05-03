Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 12:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Indonesian e-commerce firm Tokopedia, William Tanuwijaya, poses for a photograph at Tokopedia headquarters in Jakarta

By Fanny Potkin

Tokopedia, Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online.

"We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users," a spokesman for the company said in a statement late Saturday.

"However, Tokopedia ensures that crucial information such as passwords remains successfully protected behind encryption."

"At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share," the statement added.

Data breach monitoring firm Under the Breach published a Twitter post on Saturday showing screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack on the e-commerce site.

According to the screenshots, which show names, emails and birthdays, the hacker alleges he or she is in possession of a much bigger user database and asks for assistance to "crack" users' passwords.

Under the Breach, which monitors cyber crime, said on Sunday the hacker had updated the post to offer the details of 91 million users for "$5,000 on the Darknet". The firm shared a screenshot of the hacker's proposed offer posted online.

Backed by $2 billion in funding from investors including SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund and Alibaba, Tokopedia, whose founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya is one of the country's most prominent tech entrepreneurs, claims more than 90 million monthly active users.

Tokopedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the hacker's new claims. A spokesman for the firm declined to comment on Saturday on the original screenshots.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by David Holmes and Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aSingapore minister says RCEP trade deal on track for year-end signing
RE
12:52aChina's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs
RE
12:44aMINISTRY OF CULTURE SPORTS AND TOURISM OF SOC : Vietnamese airlines to increase frequency of domestic flights
PU
12:27aIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users
RE
05/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's live-streaming service users reach 560m
PU
05/02Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain
RE
05/02India's coronavirus lockdown curbs buffalo meat exports, hitting Ramadan supplies
RE
05/02USCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
PU
05/02GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister extends greetings on the first written Constitution in Europe Day
PU
05/02BANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 01 May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2BERKSHIRE SELLS ENTIRE STAKES IN U.S AIRLINES: Buffett
3U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
4Roche gets FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group