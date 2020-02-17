Indonesia's Trade Deficit Widened Sharply in January

By Yi Wei Wong



Indonesia's trade deficit widened last month, as imports to and exports from China fell.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a trade deficit of about $864.2 million in January, official data showed Monday. That compares with the $382 million deficit forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Indonesia's trade deficit was $30 million in December.

The country's exports to China, its largest trading partner, fell $211.9 million from the previous month. Its imports from China fell $125.2 million from a month ago.

On a monthly basis, Indonesia's overall exports dropped 7.2% and imports fell 1.6%.

Indonesia's exports fell 3.7% from a year earlier to $13.41 billion in January, while imports declined 4.8% to $14.28 billion.

