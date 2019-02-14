Indonesia's Trade Deficit Widens in January

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat



JAKARTA--Indonesia's trade deficit widened slightly to $1.16 billion in January from $1.10 billion in December due to lower oil and commodity prices, the Central Statistics Agency said Friday.

The median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 10 economists was for a $814 million deficit.

"The global economic growth in general was slowing, and commodity prices mostly fell," said Suharyanto, the chairman of the agency.

Exports fell 3.2% from a month earlier and 4.7% from the previous year to $13.87 billion due to lower oil and gas prices.

Meanwhile, imports dropped 2.2% from a month earlier, and 1.8% from a year before, to $15.03 billion, thanks to a 16.8% fall in consumer imports and a 12.1% drop in capital goods imports from December. Imports of intermediary products, however, rose 2.1% from a month earlier, the agency said.

The latest trade deficit likely will keep the country's current-account deficit close to 3% of gross domestic product in the first quarter, economists said.

Indonesia's current-account deficit widened to $9.1 billion in the last quarter of 2018, equal to 3.6% of GDP, from $8.8 billion in the third quarter. It was the highest quarterly shortfall in more than four years.

Indonesia's trade balance has stubbornly been in deficit, making for a vulnerable rupiah, and is expected to keep central bank interest rates cuts off the table for now.

