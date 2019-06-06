Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's annual inflation rate seen accelerating in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:11am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate is seen accelerating in May from a month earlier amid Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebration when most Indonesians spend more for food and transportation, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The annual consumer price index (CPI) was forecast to rise 3.17%, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters. That compared with the inflation rate of 2.83% in April.

The forecast is broadly in line with Bank Indonesia's (BI) estimate of 3.1% inflation last month which remains within the central bank's headline inflation target of 2.5% to 4.5% in 2019.

The seasonal price hike was a "decent rise", said Andry Asmoro, Bank Mandiri chief economist, as it still falls at the lower bound of BI's inflation target, although some other analysts noted that this year's inflation readings during Ramadan is among the lowest in a decade.

Ramadan started early May and millions of Indonesians celebrated the end of the Islamic fasting month on June 5. During the holy month consumers usually spend more on food, clothing, and travel to their hometown.

On a monthly basis, inflation rate in May is estimated at 0.54%, compared with 0.44% reading in April.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, is seen at 3.07% in May, compared with 3.05% in April, according to a median of 10 analysts.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Tabita Diela; Writing by Tabita Diela; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59aAirbnb touts Japan recovery, bolstered by hotel listings
RE
12:55aEXPLAINER : Should Big Tech fear U.S. antitrust enforcers?
RE
12:48aOEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : Oregon's landmark climate bill moves toward Ways and Means, historic action
PU
12:33aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Expert Panel Delivers Report On Interim Emissions Targets
PU
12:29aMexico's Ebrard says talks with U.S. focussed on migration flows, not tariffs
RE
12:23aChina central bank steps up liquidity support for more banks after Baoshang takeover
RE
12:21aIce-cold Santner showcases finishing ability under pressure
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aChina May bank lending seen up, more stimulus expected as trade war risks rise
RE
12:11aIndonesia's annual inflation rate seen accelerating in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - June, 5th, 2019
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
3SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : new drones to start delivering packages in months
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About