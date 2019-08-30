Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's annual inflation rate seen edging up in August - Reuters Poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:32am EDT
A vegetable seller holds a pack of chilli for a customer at the morning market in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate likely increased in August, but remained within the target range of Bank Indonesia, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Twelve economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise to 3.54% in August from a year earlier, compared with July's 3.32%.

BI's inflation target is a range of 2.5% to 4.5% this year.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, is predicted at 3.17% in August, according to a median of eight analysts, barely changing from 3.18% a month before.

Rising red chilli prices, used in local cuisine, was behind the pick-up, ANZ said in a research note dated Aug. 30.

The central bank has taken advantage of the manageable level of inflation to cut interest rates twice in the past two months, to prop up domestic growth as global economic growth slows.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki, Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aUK Consumer Confidence Slips in the Face of Brexit Nerves
DJ
01:41aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Gross domestic product, 2nd quarter 2019
PU
01:35aChina's Xi sees bigger role for joint energy exploration with Philippines
RE
01:32aIndonesia's annual inflation rate seen edging up in August - Reuters Poll
RE
01:31aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : Kazakhstan deposited ratification document with UN to Nuclear Ban Treaty
PU
01:23aChina CO2 emission targets at risk from U.S. trade war - official
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aVietnam's Binh Son refinery buys first Nigerian crude cargo -sources
RE
01:11aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Governments must take further action to boost job opportunities at an older age
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : SK Innovation fuels LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
4MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 2.60 today
5DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group