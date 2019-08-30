Indonesia's annual inflation rate seen edging up in August - Reuters Poll

Twelve economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise to 3.54% in August from a year earlier, compared with July's 3.32%.

BI's inflation target is a range of 2.5% to 4.5% this year.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, is predicted at 3.17% in August, according to a median of eight analysts, barely changing from 3.18% a month before.

Rising red chilli prices, used in local cuisine, was behind the pick-up, ANZ said in a research note dated Aug. 30.

The central bank has taken advantage of the manageable level of inflation to cut interest rates twice in the past two months, to prop up domestic growth as global economic growth slows.

