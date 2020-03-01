Indonesia's central bank continues 'triple' intervention in markets

Protocols to prevent stock market collapse are in place, said Wimboh Santoso, the head of the Financial Services Authority, while also urging investors to remain calm amid outflows related to fears of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak outside China.

Indonesian bond yields continued to increase on Monday, though the stock market rebounded slightly.

The rupiah weakened by 0.4% to 14,380 a dollar as of 0403 GMT, the lowest since May 2019.

