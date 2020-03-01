Log in
Indonesia's central bank continues 'triple' intervention in markets

03/01/2020 | 11:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank on Monday continued to do "triple intervention" - its term for operations in the domestic non-deliverable forward, spot foreign exchange and bond markets, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters.

Protocols to prevent stock market collapse are in place, said Wimboh Santoso, the head of the Financial Services Authority, while also urging investors to remain calm amid outflows related to fears of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak outside China.

Indonesian bond yields continued to increase on Monday, though the stock market rebounded slightly.

The rupiah weakened by 0.4% to 14,380 a dollar as of 0403 GMT, the lowest since May 2019.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

