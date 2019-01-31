Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's consumer inflation eases more than expected in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 09:46pm EST
A woman buys bananas at a traditional market in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual consumer inflation in January slowed more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday, reinforcing the central bank's view prices will stay within target for the whole year.

The consumer price index in January rose 2.82 percent from a year earlier, the bureau said, compared with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 3.00 percent. Consumer prices rose 3.13 percent in December.

Bank Indonesia (BI) targets 2019 inflation within a range of 2.5-4.5 percent, the same as 2018.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.32 percent, as rising prices of rice, fish and some vegetables were partially compensated by a drop in fuel prices, the bureau said.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, was 3.06 percent in January, barely changed from December's 3.07 percent and also close to the poll's 3.05 percent prediction.

The central bank raised interest rates six times by 175 basis points last year to support the rupiah, which at the same time helped to tame inflation.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03pFactory activity shrinks across Asia as cooling China threatens global growth
RE
10:50pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Aussie dollar slides on dismal China data; yen steadies
RE
10:05pFrench regulator orders Google to review ads policies
RE
10:04pIndonesia Jan CPI +2.82% on Year; +3.00% Expected
DJ
09:52pJapan's Aso defends government stance on wages amid concerns on data
RE
09:51pOil caught between trade talk hopes, weak China data
RE
09:50pOil caught between trade talk hopes, weak China data
RE
09:46pIndonesia's consumer inflation eases more than expected in January
RE
09:45pAsian shares off four-month high as China data disappoints
RE
09:31pChina Jan Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 48.3 Vs 49.7 in Dec
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
3Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5LINE CORP : LINE : Japan's Nintendo, Line developing 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.