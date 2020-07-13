Indonesia's debt-sharing experiment worries rupiah investors

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's
experiment to borrow money for free from the central bank has
excited proponents of modern monetary theory and raised concerns
about its effects on inflation and the rupiah.
The "burden-sharing" agreement unveiled last week involves
Bank Indonesia (BI) effectively buying about $28 billion worth
of bonds the government plans to issue to finance its COVID-19
stimulus spending, while relinquishing interest payments.
The final plan, announced after months of tough negotiations
between BI and the government, limits the central bank's
debt-monetisation to this year.
Still, the lack of clarity on the tenor of bonds the BI will
buy and how it will subsequently get rid of these bond holdings
have analysts worried.
The rupiah, historically prone to volatile swings
caused by inflationary pressures, has fallen more than 3%
against the dollar in about three weeks.
Deutsche Bank strategists said their main concern was that
significant debt monetisation would expand the monetary base,
eventually feeding into faster credit growth, inflation, imports
and a weaker rupiah.
"The risk is that, in conducting these operations in such
large size, that people start to question what the exit policy
to this will be," said Siddharth Mathur, head of APAC emerging
markets research at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
As investors await details, Mathur expects "they will raise
slightly the risk premium that they associate with Indonesia as
a compensation for the uncertainty of what happens down the
road".
It is a rare case of a government borrowing without paying
interest to the central bank, which must then print money to
ensure that borrowing is free and the budget deficit doesn't
blow out.
Yields on rupiah bonds, more than 30% of which are held by
foreigners, have so far held steady.
Analysts at Nomura Singapore said they remain neutral on
Indonesian bonds after the announcement, and Deutsche said it
would stay long bonds but shift to the five-year tenor.
The biggest investor concerns are however around the likely
pressure on BI to cut interest rates to limit losses and whether
that would compromise its policy responses to inflation.
June annual inflation was at a 20-year low of 1.96% as the
virus outbreak suppressed demand. BI Governor Perry Warjiyo has
said it would likely remain muted this year, while signalling
there was space for lower rates even after the three cuts to
4.25% this year.
A BI document presented to parliament last week showed the
central bank expected a 3.35% inflation rate this year as a
result of debt monetisation, up from an initial forecast of
2.49%, and a further increase to between 4.88% and 6.69% in
2021.
Citi Indonesia economist Helmi Arman said he had expected
one more 25 basis point cut before the scheme was announced, but
there could be more as policymakers "may be more inclined to
lower monetary policy costs".
Former Indonesian finance minister Chatib Basri told Reuters
it was heartening that BI's participation in government
financing was limited.
"If BI doesn't have a strong enough capital, it may be
reluctant to raise rates even when the economic conditions
warrant, for example, when inflation shoots."
(Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)