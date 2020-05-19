Log in
Indonesia's first-quarter current account deficit narrows, BoP swings to $8.5 billion deficit

05/19/2020 | 11:22pm EDT

Indonesia's current account deficit narrowed in the first quarter to $3.9 billion or 1.4% of gross domestic product, from 2.8% the previous quarter, as imports fell and the deficit in services shrank, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The country's financial and capital accounts had a $2.9 billion deficit in January-March, compared with the previous three month's $12.6 billion surplus, due to portfolio outflows related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank Indonesia said.

The balance of payments had a $8.5 billion deficit in the first quarter, following a $4.3 billion surplus in the fourth quarter, it said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

