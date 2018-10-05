Log in
Indonesia's forex reserves drop by $3.1 billion in September - central bank

10/05/2018 | 01:06pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Balinese man makes a Hindu offering outside a shop which offers currency exchange service in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by about $3.1 billion in September to $114.8 billion, hit chiefly by repayment of offshore public debt and currency intervention, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.

The central bank said the level of reserves in September was equivalent to 6.5 months of imports, and "is able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability".

The rupiah currency has come under renewed pressure this week after global oil prices rose. It hit 15,190 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest in more than 20 years, and closed slightly stronger on Friday.

From February through September, forex reserves had declined$17.2 billion.

(This version of the story corrects rupiah exchange rate to 15,190 per dollar in third paragraph)

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

