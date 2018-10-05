Indonesia's forex reserves drop by $3.1 billion in September - central bank

The central bank said the level of reserves in September was equivalent to 6.5 months of imports, and "is able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability".

The rupiah currency has come under renewed pressure this week after global oil prices rose. It hit 15,190 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest in more than 20 years, and closed slightly stronger on Friday.

From February through September, forex reserves had declined$17.2 billion.

(This version of the story corrects rupiah exchange rate to 15,190 per dollar in third paragraph)

