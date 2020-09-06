Indonesia's forex reserves hit record peak at end-August

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.9 billion in August to $137 billion, a record high, mainly due to government foreign borrowing, tax collection, and proceeds from oil and gas, the central bank said on Monday.

August's reserve level would allow paying for 9.4 months of imports, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.

The end-August 2020 amount was a record high, surpassing the previous record $135.1 billion reserves in July 2020. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)